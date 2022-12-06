Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in November

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.2 days.

HLMAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.61) to GBX 2,350 ($28.66) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. Halma has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

