Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Drops By 8.3%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,446,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 2,668,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.3 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
OTCMKTS KCDMF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
