Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $15.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec upgraded Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.