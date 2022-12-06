Oppenheimer Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $26.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE CHPT opened at $11.47 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 955,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,431,470.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 27.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.