Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 883 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,278,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 9.9% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after buying an additional 32,590 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $169.81 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day moving average is $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

