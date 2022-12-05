Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of BABA stock opened at $90.06 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $238.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.26.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

