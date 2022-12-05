PFS Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,144 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Snowflake by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 31.0% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,190,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,889,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Snowflake stock opened at $149.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.22. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $377.26.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
