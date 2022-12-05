Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 8,284 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $142.57 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

