Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Trimmed by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.