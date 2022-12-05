Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 224,953 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.85% of Boston Properties worth $118,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 157.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 59.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 104,496 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.8% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.99.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE BXP opened at $70.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

