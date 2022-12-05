Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $179.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.