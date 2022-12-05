Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Roku by 5.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $270,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 11.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Roku by 31.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

Roku stock opened at $60.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $266.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.