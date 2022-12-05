Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.0 %

SYK stock opened at $243.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.68.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.