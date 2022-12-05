Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Target stock opened at $164.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

