Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $1,294,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $224.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.09. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.