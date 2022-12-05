Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $710,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,876,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 512,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

