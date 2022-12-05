Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $138,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,846,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,629,000 after acquiring an additional 251,983 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 32.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 124,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $75.76 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

