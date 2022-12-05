Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $437,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $320.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.87. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $632.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.32.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

