Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $169.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

