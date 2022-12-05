PFS Investments Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Kroger by 144.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kroger from $556.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.61.

Kroger Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of KR opened at $47.57 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.