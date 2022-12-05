PFS Investments Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after buying an additional 776,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 26.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,391,000 after buying an additional 560,796 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 43.0% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,452,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after buying an additional 436,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after buying an additional 373,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $164.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

