Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $21.45 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Sun Communities worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SUI opened at $146.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.