Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.40.

RS opened at $213.20 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

