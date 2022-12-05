3,875 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $143.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.75.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.