Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 158,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Pluribus Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,162,000 after buying an additional 411,897 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.0 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $151.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

