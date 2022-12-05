Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Sony Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

