Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 309,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 416,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after buying an additional 147,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.