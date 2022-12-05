PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LULU opened at $385.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.55 and a 200 day moving average of $310.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.81.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.