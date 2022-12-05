Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Corteva by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $67.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.