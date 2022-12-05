Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

NYSE HUM opened at $546.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $523.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.69. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

