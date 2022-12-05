Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Reduced by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Block by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 84,008 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Block by 42,272.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Block by 7.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Block by 816.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,736 shares of company stock valued at $25,112,960. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $195.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

