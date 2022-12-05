UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,624 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Snowflake worth $165,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Snowflake by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

NYSE SNOW opened at $149.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $377.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day moving average of $155.22.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

