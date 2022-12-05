Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 5,507 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after buying an additional 52,260 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.