7,651 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $62.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

