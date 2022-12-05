The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 26,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

SJM stock opened at $154.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day moving average of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $155.91.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.