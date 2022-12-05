iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $231.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.49. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $301.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

