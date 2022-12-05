InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,720 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 57.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after acquiring an additional 991,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 697.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after acquiring an additional 792,440 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.