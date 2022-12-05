Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $73,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $255.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.17. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.56 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

