UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Yum! Brands worth $143,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.19.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

