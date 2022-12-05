Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $76.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.76.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

