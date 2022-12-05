Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.68.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $243.11 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

