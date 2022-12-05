Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,880 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.85 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

