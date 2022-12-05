Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRL opened at $222.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.18 and its 200-day moving average is $219.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

