Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

