Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 177,194 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Alcoa as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $50.39 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -47.62%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

