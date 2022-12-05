Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.69.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ opened at $382.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.98. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

