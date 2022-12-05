Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.99.

NYSE BXP opened at $70.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

