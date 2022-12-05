Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after buying an additional 3,038,455 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $121,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $272.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

