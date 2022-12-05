Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,018.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,868,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,067.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 104,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

NYSE:EMN opened at $87.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.81. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

