Short Interest in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Decreases By 8.8%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.38.

NYSE:HES opened at $144.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.58. Hess has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $149.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average of $120.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Hess by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.1% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

